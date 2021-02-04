Nasalferon successfully applied to more than 1,700 people in Matanzas





CÁRDENAS, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) More than 1,700 people in the province of Matanzas have already received doses of Nasalferon, an immunoprotective product derived from recombinant human Interferon Alpha 2b, as part of the study to evaluate its effectiveness against the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus.



Roberto Cañete Villafranca, local coordinator of the studies on COVID-19, told the Cuban News Agency that so far none of the subjects, who gave their informed consent, became infected after receiving the nasal treatment with this drug resulting from national biotechnology research. He remarked that only about 60 of them had adverse effects, albeit slight and transitory, such as nasal itching, dryness in the throat and, occasionally, headache. These results, he said, endorse the effectiveness and safety of Nasalferon and the technology packages to prevent COVID-19.



Recombinant human Interferon Alpha 2b was developed in 1986 by researchers at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), and has proved to be effective against viral diseases such as Hepatitis B and C, Herpes zoster, Dengue and HIV-AIDS.