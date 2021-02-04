Díaz-Canel thanks South African President for supporting Cuban medical contingent





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 4 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez expressed today Cuba's gratitude to the head of the South African state Cyril Ramaphosa’s support for the Henry Reeve Medical Contingent Nobel Peace Prize nomination.



President Ramaphosa informed that the cabinet of that nation agreed to draw up a proposal of the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, and highlighted the selfless and unwavering help of the Government and people of Cuba to his country.



In a televised address on the adjustment of measures to prevent and fight COVID-19, the South African president made a special mention of Cuba's contribution in the medical field and recalled that the small island nation, faithful to its history, has shown its solidarity with the most affected countries and sent more than 3,700 doctors all over the world to help tackle the pandemic, Prensa Latina reported.



In Africa alone, by the end of November 2020, the Cuban Medical Contingent had treated over 38,000 people. Groups of Cuban health professionals are still active in many countries, including South Africa, where more than 200 members of the Henry Reeve have been working since last April.



The South African President extended his most sincere gratitude to the Cuban people for their great demonstration of solidarity and humanity.