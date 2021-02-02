Cuba reports 1,044 new cases, 1,065 discharges and two deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 2(ACN) Cuba studied 18,004 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 1,044 positive ones. The country accumulates 1, 922,930 samples taken and 28,636 positive.



At the close of February 1, 12,017 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 3,183 suspected, 3,389 under surveillance and 5,445 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 980 were contacts of confirmed cases; 22 with source of infection abroad and 42 with no source of infection determined. There were two detahs during the day, 1,065 discharged (22,921 patients recovered, 80%). A total of 58 confirmed patients are being treated in ICU, of which 31 are in critical and 27 in severe condition.



Among those confirmed, 49 are related to international travelers and 49.8% (520) of the 1,044 positive cases were asymptomatic, totaling 15,928(55.6%) of those confirmed to date.