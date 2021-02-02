Cuban COVID 19 Candidate Vaccines Advance Clinical Trials





Santiago de Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) One of the four Cuban COVID 19 candidate vaccines has just begun phase 2 of clinical trials in Santiago de Cuba province.



The trials of the candidate vaccine, known as CIGB 66 or Abdala, includes 660 volunteers from the provincial capital Santiago, said researcher Maria del Carmen Ricardo, who heads the process at the Saturnino Lora clinical hospital. The volunteers are healthy persons or people suffering from non-transmissible chronic diseases of ages ranging from 19 to 80 years, said the expert.



The vaccine is successfully undergoing clinical trials with results of phase one showing slight pain in the body area where it was administered via intramuscular and appropriate safety indicators, said Francisco Hernandez, who heads the expert team from the Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering center (CIGB), which produced the vaccine.



Cuba is currently submitting four COVID 19 candidate vaccines to clinical trials, two produced at the CIGB and another two ones from the Finlay Vaccine Institute, both institutions are located in the capital Havana. Health authorities expect to start massive vaccination against COVID 19 in the first quarter of the year in order to have immunized the Cuban population before the end of 2021 .