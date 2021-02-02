Cuba reports highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in January since outbreak of the epidemic





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) Cuba reported in January 15,536 positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 70 deaths from the disease, the highest figures since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country in March last year.



The National Director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, remarked at a press conference that in the last 25 days of the month, twice as many positive cases have been reported as those confirmed up to January 5.



Duran Garcia stressed that during the day more than 15,000 samples were processed in 20 molecular biology laboratories throughout the country, a capacity that has been increasing in order to speed up the process of issuing results.



The head of Cuban epidemiology emphasized that the country is continuously working on the high figures of contagion, applying health protocols and with the contributions of Cuban science.



During the last 24 hours, 111 pediatric patients were detected with SARS-CoV-2, totaling 2,882 diagnosed in this age group.



A total of 586 cases between ages 0 and 18 remain active, and one of them is in serious condition, Duran Garcia indicated.



According to health authorities, Havana is the province with the most complex situation in the country, with 442 positive cases of the new coronavirus as of yesterday.



More than half (54.6%) of the incidence of cases in the country is concentrated in 12 municipalities: nine of them in Havana, and one each in Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba(both in eastern Cuba) and Pinar del Rio (the country's westernmost province).



The National Director of Epidemiology warned that a much higher incidence is expected in February, when the number of active cases could reach 7,000.