Cuba reports 906 new cases of COVID 19, 993 discharges and two deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1(ACN) Cuba studied 18,403 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 906 positive ones. The country accumulates 1,904,926 samples taken and 27,592 positive.



At the close of January 31, 13,017 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 4,050 suspected, 3,498 under surveillance and 5,469 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 859 were contacts of confirmed cases; 16 with source of infection abroad and 31 with no source of infection specified. Two deaths were reported during the day and 993 patients were discharged, accumulating 21,856 recovered patients (79.2%). Forty-eight patients are being treated in ICUs, including 27 in critical and 21 in severe condition.



Among the cases of the day, 40 are associated with international travelers. Of the 906 positive cases, 47.9% (434) were asymptomatic, making a total of 15,408(56.1%) of those confirmed to date.