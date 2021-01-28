Cuba with Record Number of COVID 19 Cases in one Day.





Havana, Jan 27 (ACN) Cuba reported 825 confirmed COVID 19 cases Wednesday, the highest figure for a single day since the pandemic’s onset here in March 2020.



The country’s Epidemiology Chief Doctor Francisco Duran said on his daily TV report to the people that the island’s 18 molecular biology labs processed 14 thousand 527 samples for a total accumulate of one million 823 thousand 454 tests. The total accumulate of Covid cases has reached 23 thousand 439 in all, and at present there are four thousand 864 active cases.



Out of today’s 825 cases, 801 are local cases and 24 were imported, particularly people from the US, Russia, Haiti, Mexico, Colombia and Germany.



Over the past 24 hours 622 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 43 people are in ICU with 16 of them in critical conditions.