Virtual conference on management and control of leprosy begins in Havana





HAVANA, Jan 27 (ACN) The first virtual conference on the management and control of leprosy will begin its sessions today in Havana with the pre-National Conference course on this disease, where lectures will be given by renowned professors in the specialty of dermatology.



The scientific event will officially take place on January 28 and 29 an dermatologists of the country and the specialties associated with the management and control of that disease can participate, told the Cuban News Agency Dr. Olaine R. Gray Lovio, president of the Cuban Society of Dermatology and Dermatology and of the organizing committee.



Among the topics of the event are included: Epidemiology of Leprosy, clinical manifestations, positive diagnosis, reaction states, disabilities, treatment of the disease and psychosocial repercussions of the patient with that ailment, the doctor said.



Leprosy and the challenge of achieving its eradication in Cuba, is the main focus of the event on the occasion of the World Leprosy Day on the last Sunday of January, sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO), considering that in many countries discrimination and stigma hinder access to early diagnosis and timely treatment.



WHO figures confirm that every year more than 210, 000 people, including children, are diagnosed with leprosy throughout the world and in Cuba it has not been a health problem since 1993, when it reached a prevalence rate of less than one case per 10, 000 inhabitants.



Leprosy is a curable chronic infectious disease that causes,mainly skin lesions and nerve damage; it is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae and mainly affects the skin, eyes, nose and peripheral nerves.



According to the literature, although it is considered a very low contagious disease that is transmitted through the respiratory tract and by contact with non-intact skin, Leprosy progressively affects the nervous system and the skin.