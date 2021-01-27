Cuba reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 26 (ACN) Cuba reported today 786 new SARS-CoV-2 cases, an all-time high for one day since the beginning of the pandemic in the country last March.



Dr. Francisco Durán, National Director of Epidemiology, remarked that 4,665 infected are in hospitals. He lamented the death of three people yesterday due to COVID-19, which brings to 200 the number of fatalities and a lethality rate of 0.9 percent, and insisted once again on the need to see a doctor in case of any symptom, even in the case of young people with medical history, since this disease happens very suddenly and gives little margin for recovery if not acted upon promptly.



Of the 786 new cases, 773 are autochthonous and 13 have a foreign source of infection; a total of 720 are contacts of confirmed cases, 54 became infected from unknown sources, and 240 were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis.



Regarding SARS-CoV-2 patients under 20, the epidemiologist reported that 91 new cases have been confirmed, 82 of them 18 and under, whereas two children formerly in serious condition tested negative and 669 people were discharged from hospital. However, 47 remain in intensive care, 16 of them reported to be in critical condition and 31 in serious condition.



Dr. Durán mentioned that there is a great risk anywhere due to the contagiousness of the disease and the high number of asymptomatic cases and emphasized the importance of physical distancing and masks when in public or standing in lines.