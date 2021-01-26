Cuba highlights positive progress of anti-COVID-19 vaccine Abdala





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 26 (ACN) The official account of the Cuban Presidency highlights today on Twitter the favorable progress of the vaccine candidate Abdala, whose results and safety and immunogenicity levels are already proven in the country.



The Cuban daily Granma points out that the results of the vaccine candidate Abdala (CIGB-66) were confirmed by the independent committee for the analysis of data from the clinical study of this possible anti-COVID-19 vaccine.



Developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), Abdala will be applied intramuscularly, and since research and trials started there has been constant follow-up, supervision and evaluation by agencies such as the National Regulatory Center for Medicines and Medical Equipment.



The first phase of the Abdala clinical trial began on December 2 and will continue until February 16, 2021; it relies on 200 volunteers and involves more than 40 healthcare professionals, including physicians, nurses and laboratory technicians.