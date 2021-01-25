Second group of Cuban health professionals arrive in Barbados to tackle COVID 19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) The Cuban ministry of foreign affairs (MINREX by its Spanish acronym) posted today on Twitter that a group of eleven doctors and four laboratorians are already in Barbados to complete the brigade of the Henry Reeve contingent that supports the work of confronting the COVID-19 pandemic in that Caribbean nation.



According to the Cuban foreign ministry's website (Cubaminrex), the group arrived in the country at the request of the Barbadian government and was welcomed by that nation's ambassador to the Caribbean, David Comissiong; the ambassador director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the foreign ministry, Sandra Gittens; the Cuban ambassador, Sergio Jorge Pastrana, and other personalities.



The team of epidemiologists, pneumologists, anesthesiologists, physiotherapists and adult and pediatric intensivists joins the 99 health professionals who have been working at the Barbadian national health system's facilities for nine months.



Another four laboratory specialists will work at the Best Dos Santos central laboratory, where real-time PCR tests are performed to identify cases of COVID-19.

In April 2020, the first group of Cuban professionals arrived in Barbados to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.