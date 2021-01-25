Cuba reports 567 new cases of COVID-19, 647 discharges and three deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) Cuba reported today 567 new COVID-19 cases—542 of them autochthonous, 25 with a foreign source of infection, 31 infected from unknown sources, and 248 who were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis— after 15,152 tests in the previous 24 hours.



In his usual daily TV appearance, Dr. Francisco Durán, national director of Epidemiology, regretted the decease of three people yesterday due to COVID-19. So far the overall death toll amounts to 197, for a lethality rate of 0.9%.



Of the new patients, 68 are under 20, of which 62 are 18 or younger. There are three children in serious condition who remain stable, whereas 19 patients still in ICU are reported to be in critical condition.



He warned that with six days left until the end of January, the total number of confirmed cases (9,778) triples the figure for December (3,375), which shows the complex epidemiological situation of the country, where measures will continue to be applied with more rigor to contain the increase of the last weeks. Dr. Durán made an appeal to population so that they are aware of the danger and of the importance of protecting themselves and others, wearing masks and practicing hand hygiene and social distancing, among other measures.



He also stressed the role of parents, grandparents and caregivers regarding the care of minors as well as the need to counter as yet careless attitudes and close ranks to control this situation.