Havana boasts considerable scientific potential





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) Official statistics have it that 127 Science, Technology and Innovation Entities (ECTI)—61% of the nationwide total—from 80 research centers, 13 scientific and technological services, 34 development and innovation units and a scientific-technological park are registered in the capital alone.



The figures appear in the most recent registry, dating from 2014, of the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA), which claims to have over 17,000 professionals, including more than 3,000 categorized researchers; 1,050 doctors of science and nearly 4,000 teachers, all of whom add to a large number of highly qualified professionals and technicians from universities and companies.



CITMA delegate Havana, Doctor of Science Adela Haber Vega, ascribed our progress in this regard to their contribution to the Scientific Productive Pole, the Science and Technology Forum and other organizations.

Haber Vega remarked that 2020 witnessed a significant boom in the implementation of new Science, Technology and Innovation policies in favor of a better articulation between the scientific potential and the entities producing goods and services.



Among the latter are the territorial programs of science, technology and innovation Population Health, Sustainable Agriculture, and Environmental Management for Sustainable Development, in line with the priorities laid down in the Provincial Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for 2017-2020, based on a total of 12 territorial projects.



Havana received special recognition for Cuban Science Day, instituted in 1990, three decades after the Commander in Chief set forth his conceptions, still fully valid, on national scientific development.