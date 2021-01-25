Cuba plans to use Jusvinza for treatment of arthritis and pneumonia





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) Cuban scientists go on developing Jusvinza, one of the main drugs in the treatment of COVID-19 in Cuba, with a view to its application to other conditions, Maria del Carmen Dominguez Horta, leader of the project at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), announced.



The researcher and professor explained exclusively to the Cuban News Agency that the molecule was initially designed for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, mainly rheumatoid arthritis.



However, at the beginning of the pandemic, the product was redirected towards the novel coronavirus, due to its capacity to reduce the hyperinflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 in severe and critical patients, as well as to prevent complications in those considered to be at high risk.



Dominguez Horta pointed out that at the time COVID-19 outbroke in the country, the Phase II clinical trial of this peptide in patients with rheumatoid arthritis was underway, with promising results, and despite the necessary distancing and the restrictions imposed by pandemic times, the study was not stopped.



We finished it in spite of the COVID-19, it was something very significant because in the midst of such a complex situation and even when Havana was under total quarantine, patients continued attending to receive the treatment, she asserted.



CIGB's main specialist in autoimmune diseases explained that during this quarter of the year they aim to present the final report to Cuba's Regulatory Authority for Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices, with the purpose of requesting an emergency authorization for the use of Jusvinza in rheumatoid arthritis.



They also plan to start a clinical trial on juvenile idiopathic arthritis, which affects children.



Besides, with the gathered results on the effectiveness of the drug for the treatment of respiratory distress in those infected with SARS-CoV-2, we want to conduct a clinical trial in sepsis, specifically in community-acquired pneumonia, where we will carry out a controlled study using the drug compared to standard therapy, the expert added.



This latter would mean having not only an emergency use of the product, but also being able to opt for its registration for conditions that lead to respiratory distress and hyperinflammation, the scientist continued.



Jusvinza is the first innovative Cuban drug based on peptide synthesis, and the overall recovery rate after its use in severe and critical COVID-19 patients is over 85 percent, which exceeds that internationally documented.