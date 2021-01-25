Obesity, a risk factor for acquiring COVID-19 rapidly





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) Obesity is major risk factor for acquiring, transmitting and suffering serious complications from COVID-19, Doctor of Medical Sciences Jorge Pablo Alfonzo Guerra, a second-degree specialist in Nephrology and Internal Medicine, said in an interview with the Cuban News Agency.



Alfonzo Guerra, Full Professor and Consultant of the Institute of Nephrology, warned that obese young patients are in greater danger of having a complicated recovery and even dying from COVID-19.



The experienced Cuban scientist clarified that the adipose tissue produces a series of substances that favor the appearance of the so-called "enzymatic cascade", that is, elements that increase damage at the level of all the organs in relation to the new coronavirus.



A danger to the obese, these elements affect COVID-19 physiopathogenesis and severity and are therefore prone to cause complications and death.



For many years, obesity has been considered an ailment and possibly the most frequent of all chronic non-communicable diseases. It is also a risk factor in cases of hypertension, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease and cancer, among others.



Obesity is marked by both hereditary and environmental elements; the former cannot be modified but the latter can, because some environmental factors favor the development of obesity.



The physician advises that if you want to lose weight you need to set yourself progressively attainable goals and eat healthy low-fat, -sugar and –carb foods, mainly vegetables and fruits.