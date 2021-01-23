All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Havana under Severe Covid Spread



Havana, Jan 22 (ACN) The Cuban capital is facing a complex Covid 19 spread, with numbers on the rise surpassing 200 confirmed cases on Friday, which has led local authorities to call for harder work against the disease.

The search for possible Covid cases and their on-time isolation are key actions to cut the virus transmission, said the president of Havana’s provincial defense council during the daily Covid briefing.

The official called for strict enforcement of precautious measures to prevent the fatal impact of the disease.

On Friday, medical authorities in Havana reported 23 patients in intensive care units, 17of them in serious conditions and four in critical unstable conditions.

