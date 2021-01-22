Cuba reports 530 new cases of COVID-19, 557 medical discharges and four deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 22 (ACN) Cuba studied for COVID-19 , 13, 449 samples, resulting in 530 positive ones. The country accumulates 1,738,190 samples tested and 20,060 positive.



At the close of January 21, 9,083 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 3,483 suspects, 1,074 under surveillance and 4,526 confirmed.



Out of the 530 new cases, 473 were contacts of confirmed cases; 41 with a source of infection abroad and16 with no source of infection determined. There were 557 medical discharges and four deaths.



Among those diagnosed with the virus, 112 (21.1%) are associated with international travelers, accumulating 6,654(52.6%) since November 15.



The 53.8% (285) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 12,142 which represents 60.5% of those confirmed to date.



Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, in the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health, warned about the existence of the virus in children under 20 years of age, since there are 79 patients under this age and 67 in pediatric age (under 18), accumulating 2,138 patients diagnosed in this group. There are 462 active minors.



Havana and Santiago de Cuba have the highest number of cases in this age group. They have recovered 80.9%. Two newborns of two and seven months of age, remain with a stable clinical evolution but still reported in serious condition. In the whole epidemic, 78 newborns have been diagnosed with the disease.