Cuba reports 408 new cases of COVID-19, 263 discharges and 4 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 21 (ACN) Cuba studied for COVID-19, 11, 433 samples, resulting in 408 positive ones. The country accumulates 1,736,174 samples taken and 19,530 positive.



At the close of January 20, 9,215 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 3,657 suspects, 1,001 under surveillance and 4,557 confirmed.



Out of the total number of confirmed cases, 371 were contacts of confirmed cases; 28 with a source of infection abroad and 9 with no source of infection specified.



There are 46 patients in ICUs, 18 in critical and 28 in serious condition, 263 medical discharges were granted and 4 deaths.



Among the cases of the day, 68 (17%) are associated with international travelers, accumulating 6, 542 (54.4%) of the total number of cases since November 15.



The 51% (208) of the 408 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 11, 857 (60.7%) of those confirmed to date.



Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, in the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health, regretted that despite all the efforts and measures adopted since the beginning of the pandemic, as the number of infections increases, the risks increase and lead to fatal results. He reiterated the need to go to the doctor before the minimal symptom, since many of the deceased did not go to the doctor on time.