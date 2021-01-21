Leprosy: Topic of Cuban Online Scientific Workshop





Havana, Jan 20 (ACN) An update on the management and control of Leprosy in Cuba will be released January 28 and 29 during an online workshop with prestiged dermatologists.



The scientific event will focus on the eradication of leprosy in Cuba, where patients receive free treatment and follow up medical attention, said doctor Olaine Gray, who heads the workshops’ organizing committee.



The online scientific meet will address issues like Leprosy epidemiology, diagnostic and treatment of the disease, psychological and social impact of leprosy, among other aspects the doctor said.



Leprosy is a chronicle but curable infectious disease which mainly causes skin and nerve damage and it is produced by the bacterium called Mycobacterium leprae.



According to the World Health Organization, over 210 thousand people, including children, are diagnosed with Leprosy in the world. The disease is no longer a health problem in Cuba. In 1993 Leprosy prevalence rate was downed to only less than one case in every 10 thousand inhabitants.