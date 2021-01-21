Cuba reports 349 new cases of COVID-19, 277 medical discharges and five deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) Cuba studied 10, 931 samples to detect COVID 19, resulting in 349 new cases. There are accumulated 1, 724, 741 samples carried and 19, 122 positive (1.11%).



There are 9,775 patients admitted, 5,547 of them in hospitals, 2,909 suspects, 813 in surveillance 4,417 confirmed. There were 277 medical discharges and five deaths.



Out of the positive cases, 306 (87.7%) are contacts of confirmed cases, 26 with source of infection abroad and 17 without definite source of infection.



There are 333 Cubans and 16 foreigners and 59.2% of the new cases were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis, representing the 60.9% since the outbreak of the pandemic.



Among the Cubans, 51 are related to international travelers, representing 57% of the total number of cases diagnosed since November 15.



Yesterday, 49 young people under 20 were diagnosed, 44 are in pediatric age (between 0 and 18). There are 382 active, including two infants who are reported in serious condition but with a stable evolution. The 80.7% have recovered.