Cuban province develops antigen test validation to detect coronavirus





MATANZAS, Cuba, Jan 19 (ACN) A novel antigen test that would allow the early identification of those infected with the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus is in the validation process in Matanzas(west Cuba), according to what was revealed during a meeting of the Provincial Defense Council (CDP).



Fernando Acebo Figueroa, director of the local unit of Hygiene and Epidemiology, explained that in this territory and in the province of Villa Clara(central Cuba) the experts are assessing the effectiveness of the technology, which would allow to speed up the identification of positives.



About 1,150 units of the antigen test are distributed throughout the province and should be applied to cases of acute respiratory infection (ARI); if the result is positive, the presence of the virus is confirmed; if it is negative, a PCR test is done, the epidemiologist clarified.



This project will be extended to other provinces in the country, especially to those territories affected in a new outbreak of the pandemic.