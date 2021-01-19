Cuban specialists explain health sequelae from COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 19 (ACN) Fatigue, psychological and pulmonary alterations, compatible with chronic renal damage and a persistent inflammatory response are some of the sequels caused by COVID-19, explained Daniel González Rubio, specialist in Internal Medicine at the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK).



The scientist pointed out that, in several institutions of the country, the sequels that the virus can cause are being investigated, although he insisted that the first positive ones have only nine months of being recovered, a very short time to establish results.



The disease is not a matter of one or two weeks, but it has an acute and convalescent stage, which can be complex and prolonged depending on the aggressiveness and the capacity of immune response of each individual, the expert pointed out.



In this regard, Ileana Morales Suárez, director of Science and Technological Innovation of the Ministry of Public Health, affirmed that the sequelae do not differentiate in terms of age, sex, or symptomatology, since many asymptomatic patients have had pulmonary, renal, hepatic and neurological injuries.



The doctor made a call for individual care, since the clinical manifestations do not always appear when people are admitted, but afterwards.



She pointed out that Cuban health protocols start in the community and end there, which implies a greater challenge when foreseeing, going ahead and looking for among the recovered patients those people with sequels to treat them in time.



Morales Suarez commented that from the primary attention, the family doctor and nurse carry out an initial evaluation, together with other specialists, as a starting point of how each individual faced the disease and if he or she has any comorbidity that may worsen with COVID-19; from there, they are referred to the municipal health commission or to specialized consultations.



Until last week, 93 percent of the convalescents had gone through these evaluations and approximately 12 percent of the consultations came from the municipal or provincial inter-consultations.



The expert listed that among the main specialties involved are pneumology, physical therapy, intensive care, nephrology, cardiology, psychology and psychiatry, where the most recurrent short and medium-term effects are located.



Likewise, she emphasized that one must take care of oneself and self-responsibility must be the word of order.

Together we can achieve this, we have the measures and the evidence, what remains is to be more disciplined every day, she concluded.