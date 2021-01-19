Cuba reports 292 new cases of COVID-19, 254 discharges and three deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) Cuba studied 11,387 samples for COVID-19, with 292 positive tests. The country accumulates 1 ,701, 134 samples made and 18, 443 positive ones (1.8%).



There are 9,640 patients in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 2,655 suspects, 761 under surveillance, and 4,439 confirmed active patients.



Among the confirmed cases, 266 (91.1%) were contacts of confirmed cases, 18 (6.2%) with a source of infection abroad, totaling 3,720 (20.2%) and 8 (2.8%) without a definite source of infection, 254 medical discharges were granted (13,797 persons, representing 74.8% of the total diagnosed since Mrch), 11 are in critical ,35 in serious condition and 3 died.



Of the 292 diagnosed cases, 64.4% (188) were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis. This rises to 11,277 patients (61.1%) who have been asymptomatic since the outbreak of the pandemic.



There are 274 local cases and 18 imported (United States, Germany, Canada, Spain, Russia, Mexico and Jamaica).



The National Director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health of Cuba (MINSAP), doctor Francisco Duran Garcia, explained in the daily press conference that among the patients diagnosed in the day, 37 are younger than 20 years old and 33 of them are of pediatric age (between 0 and 18 years old).



In spite of the reduction in the number of cases, the situation continues being complex, because there is an important transmission in the country, the expert emphasized, reiterating that the main symptoms of the disease are respiratory symptoms, loss of taste and smell, weakness, diarrhea and vomiting.