Cuban health minister acknowledges scientists' commitment to the people



HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 15 (ACN) Cuban minister of public health, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, said today that during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, Cuban scientists have taken great challenges to demonstrate their commitment to the health of the people, as well as the human and professional quality, modesty and selflessness that distinguish them.



In a congratulation statement for the Cuban Science Day, Portal Miranda assured that apart from the work developed by the scientists in the fight against COVID-19, there are also research and innovation activities, which respond to the main health problems that impact on the life quality of the population.



I am certain that the efforts of our scientists and experts, of the health workers and professionals, will always be at the service of justice and of all those who need the efforts of Cuban science, no matter how challenging the working lines may be, he said.



That responsibility for the people's health constitutes the essence of Cuban revolutionary science, led by its main strategist, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, the minister added.



Portal Miranda stressed that the National Health System and the Cuban scientists have new battles before them, which they will assume convinced that victory is possible; the precious solutions that have been born from their ingenuity and dedication during all these years satisfy us, he concluded.



In a context of pandemic, Cuba pays tribute this January 15 to its scientists, innovators and researchers, who have been able to create four vaccine candidates (Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Mambisa and Abdala) to face COVID-19.