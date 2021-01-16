All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
16
January Friday

Cuba reports 547 new cases of COVID-19, 243 medical discharges and two deaths



HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 15(ACN) Cuba studied 14, 550 samples for COVID 19, detecting 547 new cases. The conuntry has studied a total of 1, 663, 559 samples, with 17, 096 positive (1.02%).

There are currently 7, 674 patients in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance:2, 776 suspects, 938 in surveillance and 3, 960 confirmed (active cases). There were 243 medical discharges, two deaths and 12,942 patients recovered since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A total of 40 confirmed patients are being treated in ICU, of which 13 are in critical and 27 in severe condition.

Among those diagnosed, 469 (85.7%) were contacts of confirmed cases, totaling 13, 038(76.2%) since the beginning of the pandemic, 32 had source of infection abroad, 46 have no identified source of infection and 91 (16.6%) are associated with international travelers. In this group, there are 6,263 cases( 69%) since November 15.

The 54.1% of those confirmed during the day (296) were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis, for a total of 10, 787 (63%) since March.


 

 

