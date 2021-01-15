Cuba reports 505 new cases of COVID-19, 221 medical discharges and two deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, January 14 (ACN) Cuba studied 14, 579 samples of COVID 19, detecting 505 new cases. There are accumulated 1, 649, 009 samples carried out and 16, 549 positive (1.00%).



There are 7, 214 patients in hospitals, 2 567 suspects, 987 in surveillance and 3, 660 confirmed.



There were two deaths during the day, 221 discharges were granted and 12,699 patients have recovered. There are 38 confirmed patients in intensive care, 17 of them in critical and 21 in severe condition.



Among the confirmed cases, 435 were contacts of confirmed cases, 33 with a source of infection abroad and 37 without a precise source of infection and



A total of 102 (20.2%) are related to international travelers, accumulating 6,172 which represents 68.8% of the total number of local cases since November 15.



The 52.3% (264) of the positive cases were asymptomatic totaling 10, 491 which represents 63.4% of the confirmed cases to date.







