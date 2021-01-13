Cuba reports 550 new cases of COVID-19, 226 medical discharges and three deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13(ACN) Cuba studied 14, 261 samples which confirmed 550 new cases, the highest number of positive cases in one day. There are accumulated 1, 634, 430 samples carried out and 16, 044 positive ones (0.98%).



There are 6,726 patients in hospitals, 2,339 suspects, 1,009 under surveillance, 3,378 confirmed and 212 associated with international travelers, accumulating 6,070 which represents 72.1% of the total cases reported since November 15.



It is reported three deaths in the day, there were 226 discharges, totaling 12, 478 patients recovered (78%). There are attended in ICU 29 confirmed patients, from them 13 are in critical and 16 in severe condition.



Out of the diagnosed cases, 468 were contacts of confirmed cases (70.5%), 26 cases have a source of infection abroad and 56 have no source of infection determined.



Among them, 524 are local and 26 imported, United States( (six) ,Canada(4), Spain Puerto Rico and Russia(3) respectively , Italy (2) and Germany, Haiti, Mexico, Poland and Suriname (one each) and 31 are foreign.



A total of 304 (55.2%) were asymptomatic, representing 63.6% of those confirmed to date.





