Cuba reports highest number of new cases of COVID 19 since March, 487





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 12 (ACN) Cuba studied 14,350 samples to detect the COVID, detecting 487 new cases, for a total of 1,620,169 tests carried out and 15,494 positive ones (0.96%).



Out of the 487 new cases, 406 were contacts of confirmed cases, 44 have as source of infection abroad and in 37 it is not specified the source of contagion, 230 discharges were granted, resulting in 12, 252 (79.1 %) recovered patients;



There are 25 persons in the ICU, eight of them in critical and 17 in serious condition, there were two deaths, increasing to 155 the number of deaths due to the virus (1 % of lethality).



Among the confirmed cases, 50 are under 20 years of age, for a total of 1,600 patients of pediatric age.



The 63.2%, of the new cases were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis.



The imported cases are from the United States with the largest number (10); from German (7); Colombia ( 7); Canada ( 5); Spain ( 3); Venezuela ( 3); Haiti, Mexico, Bahamas, France, Jamaica, Sweden and Panama ( 1); nine foreigners were diagnosed, from Canada (3), Germany (3), United States (2) and Sweden (1).

