Cuba reports record of new and pediatric cases of COVID 19, 431 and 44 respectively





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) At the closing of January 10, Cuba studied 13,212 samples to detect COVID 19, accumulating 1,605,819 tests carried out, and 431 new positive cases, 44 of which were patients of pediatric age, under 20 years old.



There are 15, 007 diagnosed in hospitals, 159 discharges were granted during the day, counting with 12, 022 recovered patients; there are 9 in critical and 15 in serious patients and 2 people died.



Out of 431 positive cases, 395 were local, 36 imported (United States, 16; Canada, 8; Russia, 5; Spain, 4; Venezuela, 2; and one from the Dominican Republic); 421 Cubans, 10 foreigners (Russia, Canada) and 285 (66.1%) are related to international travelers.



More than half of the cases, 231 (53.6 percent), were completely asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis, totaling 9,595 since the outbreak of the pandemic.



Given the complex epidemiological situation that the country is suffering, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), highlighted the importance of complying with the care measures of the pediatric group, given that the 44 cases reached the highest number of children under 20 years of age hospitalized, with 256 in total.