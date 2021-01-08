German scholar nominates Cuban doctors to Nobel Peace Prize





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 7 (ACN) German scholar Norman Paech nominated to the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize the Henry Reeve Medical Contingent, which Cuba has sent to several countries to assist in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.



The lawyer and professor emeritus of Political Sciences and Public Law at the University of Hamburg joined several world-renowned figures who have acknowledged the work of the Cuban medical contingent, which was created in 2005 by the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Paech highlighted 'the Cuban doctors' exceptional contribution to world peace', and noted that their work is a unique example of social commitment.

He pointed out that the friendly work of Cuban experts not only contributes to saving lives, but also to promoting international peaceful relations.

He also noted the Cuban people's effort to organize and deploy the brigades of the Henry Reeve Contingent, despite the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for nearly six decades.