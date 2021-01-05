Cuba researches kidney damage due to COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 4 (ACN) A multidisciplinary group with more than 40 Cuban specialists is investigating renal after-effects in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.



According to the study's leader, Dr. Raul Herrera Valdés, the investigation is focused on the risk, damage and consequences, and it is based on international information that indicates signs of kidney disorders in active patients, which derive in an acute renal condition

.

Herrera Valdes assured to the Cuban Granma newspaper that the kidney is one of the organs that contain the greatest amount of the COVID-19 virus receptor, besides other general elements that affect it, such as infections, nephrotoxic medicines, and states of arterial hypotension, muscular damage and the release of harmful proteins.



The Cuban research is carried out with a sample of asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic, serious, critical and deceased patients, and a multidisciplinary group of experts takes part, such as nephrologists, laboratory specialists, pathological anatomy, imaging, epidemiologists, and others with a decisive presence in Primary Health Care, the expert explained.



Many patients who have overcome the active phase of the disease keep symptoms months later, such as joint pain, loss of smell and taste, alterations in memory and other effects, which is why medical follow-up and a change in lifestyle are necessary, he remarked.



The research is under the guidance of Abelardo Buch Lopez Institute of Nephrology in Cuba, and the preliminary results show the need of self-care, because if the contagion occurs, there could be after-effects.