Cuba reports 316 new cases of COVID-19, 161 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 4 (ACN) Cuba studied for COVID-19 10, 024 samples, resulting in 316 positive ones (the highest number of infections registered in the country since last March). The country accumulated 1,523,288 samples and 12,740 positive.



There are 3, 433 patients in hospital for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 659 suspects, 1, 036 in surveillance and 1, 738 confirmed, of which 1, 718 show stable clinical evolution, 6 are in critical and 14 are in serious condition.



At the closing of January 3, there were no deaths and 161 medical discharges were given, with which 10, 837 patients have recovered, a figure equivalent to 85.1 percent (%) of the total.



Out of the new cases, 172 were contacts of confirmed cases, 127 with source of infection abroad and 17 without a definite source of infection.



Among them, 66.4 % (210) were asymptomatic, accumulating 8,441 cases, which represents 66.2 % of the confirmed cases to date.