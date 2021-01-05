Cuban president attends anniversary ceremony of International Clinic in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 4 (ACN) - Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel participated Monday in a ceremony to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the founding of the Siboney International Clinic in Playa municipality, in Havana.



According to the official Twitter of the Presidency of Cuba, at the event Diaz-Canel awarded the Order "Manuel Piti Fajardo" to three outstanding professionals; another 33 were given the Recognition for their condition as Founders of the institution.



Siboney International Clinic has actively participated in the confrontation with COVID-19 by taking samples.



The group that was created from the Chernobyl Children's Care Program in Tarara (eastern Havana), achieved during 2020 to be the health center with the best results in the export of medical services and contributes with its contribution to the sustainability of the National Health System.



Created on January 4, 2016, Siboney International Clinic specializes in aesthetic medicine and quality of life services aimed at improving health and welfare, as well as specialized ambulatory medical care, maritime medical services, emergency and pest and vector control.