Cuba and Turkey join efforts to fight COVID-19 in Equatorial Guinea





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 31 (ACN) Cuba and Turkey will develop a cooperation project to combat COVID-19, which includes the protection of Cuban health personnel exposed to SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Equatorial Guinea.



A note from the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that for the project the Turkish government will donate 50 thousand dollars earmarked to buy protection equipment against the virus for the Cuban Medical Brigade that works in the Central African nation.



This decision was announced during a meeting held in Ankara, which was attended by the ambassadors of Cuba and Equatorial Guinea accredited in that capital, Luis Amorós Núñez and Moisés Mba Nchama, respectively, and the Director General for Africa of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nur Sagman.



According to the information, the project will impact in a higher quality of medical care for the Equatoguinean population, improving the country's health indicators in the regions where Cuban collaborators work.



The governments of Cuba and Turkey, the note adds, have expressed that the COVID-19 pandemic requires collective solutions from the international community.



The greatest premise to jointly develop this project and help the population of Equatorial Guinea is the international solidarity shown by Cuba and Turkey in the fight against COVID-19, the text concludes.