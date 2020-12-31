Cuba reports 86 new cases, 128 discharges and two deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 30 (ACN) In view of the new COVID-19 outbreak in Cuba, as a consequence of the increase of imported and local cases, it is necessary to strengthen the care and protection during holidays at the end and beginning of the year, in order to reduce infections, said today Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology.



He recalled that there is only one day left until the end of December, the most complex month since the beginning of the epidemic in the country (last March), with an average of 108.6 cases per day, against 48.2 reported in November.



According to the source of infection, 1,479 local cases have been diagnosed, while 1,345 are travelers who arrived in Cuba, of which 1,181 are Cubans, a significant number that demonstrates the risk in the communities and requires greater individual and family responsibility.



Out of every 1,000 travelers who arrive in the country, he continued, 15 are positive, 48 percent come from the United States, a nation that reports the highest levels of infection at the international level.



Today, 86 positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 are reported, 83 of them Cubans and three foreigners, the expert stated that 34 of the diagnosed were contacts of confirmed patients, while 48 are imported and in four of them the source of infection is not specified.



In Cuba, 1,529 patients remain in hospital with the disease, 12 of them in critical and eight in serious condition, while on Tuesday, 128 medical discharges were given and there were two deaths.