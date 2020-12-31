Cuba continues progressing in its other two vaccination projects against COVID 19





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec. 30 (ACN) "We are counting on you so that we can continue achieving success in 2021," Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said on Tuesday during a visit to the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), where he was updated on the progress made in the two COVID-19 vaccine candidates being developed there.



The results that have been obtained so far with Mambisa and Abdala reflect the security and innocuousness of both of them, Eulogio Pimentel Vazquez, general director of the prestigious Cuban scientific institution, stated during the meeting.



These candidates, which explore two different administration routes and are in clinical development, finished their first immunization last December 7. According to Pimentel Vazquez, 132 healthy volunteers were immunized in Abdala's case and 88 with Mambisa, in all of them the adverse events manifested are very slight.



And although it is not yet possible to talk about efficiency data, the General Director of the CIGB, an entity belonging to the BioCubaFarma Business Group, acknowledged that the candidates "are working as planned, since the hypothesis of a safe product is being fulfilled.



From this important center, not only these two vaccine candidates have been created, but they have been integrally present in many of the projects with which the protocols of attention to the epidemic have been strengthened.



"To you, the sincere gratitude for what you have done," the Cuban president said, and he conveyed to them the happiness of having people as devoted and young as those who have been in these projects, who have so much potential, so much talent, and also other virtues such as the commitment, the willingness, the dedication and the sense of responsibility with which they have assumed that a country must be saved, that mankind must be saved.