Diaz-Canel visits scientific institute to verify progress of Cuban vaccines against COVID 19





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 29 (ACN) President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez made his third visit to the Finlay Institute of Vaccines (IFV), where he praised the work of the researchers of that institution, mostly women, in whom, he said, is the expression of the country.



"Soberanas vaccines are making significant progress. Our scientists have shown commitment, talent and responsibility," the president said today on Twitter.



I have thought very much about the year that is ending, the hardest year in several decades for Cuba and the world, the president reflected, and you have been part of the great Cuban family, that which has resisted with creativity despite the restrictions.



To the Finlay family, along with those of the other centers that have worked in the development of Soberana, we express our gratitude for what you have done, and respect and trust in what we are going to continue doing, Diaz-Canel stressed.



Dr. Vicente Verez Bencomo, general director of the IFV and project leader, informed that the Soberanas have advanced in the clinical trial in an important way, 01 is finishing phase one and 02 is entering phase two.

Both have demonstrated safety and immune response reliability. Soberana 02 in particular, due to its characteristics, has shown an early immune response (at 14 days), which allows to move to phase two of clinical trial more quickly.



Sovereign 01 has also shown very good safety and immune response, but it is slower due to the time required between one dose and another, so it is expected to enter phase two clinical trial in February.

There is also progress in the negotiations to develop the phase three clinical trial of Soberana 02 in other countries, due to the low prevalence of COVID-19 in Cuban population.

The General Director of the Finlay Institute ratified the country's capacity to immunize Cuban population against SARS-CoV-2 virus in the first semester of 2021.