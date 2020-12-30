Cuba reports 167 new cases of COVID-19, 78 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 30 (ACN) Cuba studied 14, 767 samples to detect COVID 19, reporting 167 new positive ones. The country accumulated 1,448,906 tests carried out and a total of 11,601 positive in the country.



At the close of December 28, there are 3,207 patients admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 634 suspects, and 1,000 under surveillance.



The daily report of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) indicates that 1,573 patients confirmed with the virus are in hospitals, 1,559 of them with stable clinical evolution, 10 in critical and 14 in serious condition, 78 new medical discharges and no deaths.



A total of 9,875 have been recovered, which is equivalent to 85.1 % of those diagnosed in Cuba since last March.



From the total number of cases reported in the last 24 hours, 78 were contacts of confirmed cases, 87 with source of infection abroad, and in two of them it was not possible to specify the source of infection.



The 73.7% (123) were asymptomatic, totaling 7,638, which represents 65.8% of the confirmed cases to date.