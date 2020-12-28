Cuba reinforces protocols against Covid-19 in travelers





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 28 (ACN) The increase in new cases of Covid-19 in Cuba with a source of infection abroad keeps today authorities and experts alert, who insist on family discipline as essential to stop the expansion.



With 1,350 active cases, the Caribbean island presents the most complex epidemiological scenario since the beginning of the pandemic in the national territory nine months ago.

The most recent information of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported 167 positive samples, so the country has accumulated 11,205 cases since March.

Of the total confirmed, 70 were contacts of positive cases, 89 with a source of infection abroad and eight without specifying the origin.

In this scenario, controls are improved and new provisions are announced for those arriving from abroad.

Among these, the MINSAP recently announced the requirement, as of January 1, of a negative PCR test for travelers, carried out by a certified laboratory in the country of origin.

According to the indication published by the official website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, this examination must be carried out in a period of 72 hours before arrival on the island.

The decision responds to the rise in cases detected with a source of infection abroad, mainly after the reopening of airports outside the capital in mid-October and Havana a month later.

In the most recent meeting to analyze the evolution of the pandemic in the country, President Miguel Díaz-Canel emphasized the violation of the protocols established for travelers and their families among the main causes of the growth of infections.

If the country does not have a worse situation and more deaths, it is because Cuban care protocols are robust, but the more cases there are, the greater the risks, he said.