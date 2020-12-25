Medical brigade that faced Covid-19 in Kenya returned to Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 25 (ACN) The Cuban medical brigade that faced Covid-19 in Kenya returned home after six months working with health personnel from the African nation, Granma newspaper reported.



According to the newspaper, President Miguel Díaz-Canel welcomed the group of 20 professionals online and expressed interest in holding a meeting with them to share their experiences, after the isolation period dictated by the health protocol.

In his message, the president thanked them for the efforts of the group made up of a specialist in Epidemiology and Infectology, seven clinicians, four intensivists and professionals from different branches.

The Cuban doctors worked at the Kenyatta University Hospital, a national referral center with a capacity of 650 beds.

According to official sources, they carried out 9,705 medical care procedures, processed 402 complementary tests and performed 552 dialysis.

In addition, they participated in teleconferences on topics of nephrology, internal medicine, infection control and prevention, and management of patients with Covid-19.

On the other hand, they collaborated in training on isolation and universal precautionary measures for hospital staff, as well as training on Electrocardiography for nurses in the Intensive Care Unit.

Cuba has sent more than four thousand health professionals to cooperate with 40 nations and territories in confronting the Covid-19 pandemic, at the request of those governments.

They joined the more than 28,000 doctors already serving 58 nations before the health emergency.

Due to its international positive impact, the Cuban Medical Contingent Henry Reeve has been proposed as a candidate for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.