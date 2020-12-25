Cuban doctors receive another nomination for Nobel Peace Prize from UK





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 25 (ACN) Bell Ribeiro-Addy, a Labor Party politician, became the twelfth British MP to officially nominate Cuba's Henry Reeve medical brigade for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, the Cuba Solidarity Campaign (CSC) reported.



In her nomination letter to the Norwegian committee, the legislator explained that the example set by Cuban health workers with their international contribution to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic makes them worthy of that prize.

While the world endures the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, seeing Cuba help other countries in the fight against Covid-19 has been really inspiring, she asserted.

With the nomination by Ribeiro-Addy, who represents the London Borough of Streatham at the House of Commons, there have been 12 proposals made by British legislators, including two baronesses from the House of Lords.

Eight other scholars and college professors from the UK also sent formal petitions to the Norwegian committee so that the work of the Cuban brigade, founded in 2005 as an initiative of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, to be acknowledged.

In 15 years, Cuban health workers who are part of this internationalist brigade have saved more than 90,000 lives and provided health care to 350,000 people hit by epidemics and natural disasters in Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Caribbean.

After the Covid-19 outbreak, Cuban internationalist doctors also worked in Italy, Andorra, both countries from the so-called First World.

According to Nobel Peace Prize regulations, nominations can only be made by members of Parliament, scholars, judges from international courts, Nobel laureates and active or retired members of the Committee. They are due for January 31 of every year.

Besides the formal petitions, the CSC sent an open letter to support international acknowledgement. It has so far being signed by over 6,800 people.