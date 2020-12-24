Younger people are suffering increasingly from cerebrovascular diseases, Cuban expert affirms





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 23 (ACN) Younger people are suffering from increasing numbers of cerebro-vascular diseases and perhaps toxic habits and stress can contribute to this, Javier Sanchez Lopez, a second-degree specialist in neurology, told the Cuban News Agency.



In the view of the expert from the Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery (INN), in Havana, cerebrovascular diseases are preventable, treatable and retrievable if risk factors are controlled, especially high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, alcoholism and smoking.



Cerebral-vascular disease is a health problem worldwide and also in Cuba, where it is the third cause of death, the second cause of dementia of vascular origin and the first cause of disability, the expert added.



Sanchez Lopez carried out a research on the use of aspirin with Policosanol, commonly known as PPG, in the treatment of ischemic ictus or stroke, with encouraging results.



It was used 20 milligrams daily of Policosanol with 125 milligrams of aspirin, double blind and open controlled studies were done, in which the favorable evolution of the patients who had received this treatment was demonstrated, he explained.



In addition, neurological scales were applied that demonstrated the efficacy of this therapeutic combination, the expert emphasized that it is currently used in the protocols for the management of ischemic vascular disease in the country.



Aspirin is an excellent antiplatelet agent and policosanol is also hypolipemiant, that is, it reduces bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol.



Every minute a stroke occurs somewhere in the world and approximately every three minutes a person dies from cerebrovascular disease.

Each year 15 million human beings suffer a stroke, of which five million die as a result, hence the importance of being preventable, treatable and recoverable, Sanchez Lopez concluded.