Cuba starts vaccination of Phase II vaccine candidate Soberana 02





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 23 (ACN) The Cuban antiCOVID-19 Soberana 02 vaccine candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial, began to be applied this week through vaccination.



According to the Finlay Institute of Vaccines in its official profile in Twitter, this process is going on normally and with the strict fulfillment of the norms and sanitary protocols established for these cases.



"This week began the vaccination process of the Phase II Clinical Trial of the #Soberana02 vaccine. Everything has passed with normality and fulfilling the good practices. Currently, it is being evaluated which of the formulations of #Soberana01 will go to Phase II. #CubaViva in its #Soberana", tweets this medical institution.



Last December 17th, Soberana 02 passed to Phase II of clinical trials for what constitutes the first Latin American drug to advance to that stage.



Said drug showed preliminary positive results in the first phase, for which it received this new authorization from the Center for State Control of Drugs, Equipment and Medical Devices of Cuba, published by the Granma newspaper.



Soberana 02 is a conjugated vaccine, in which the virus antigen, the receptor binding domain (RBD), is chemically linked to the tetanus toxoid.



The second Cuban vaccine candidate against the Sars-CoV-2, turns out to be an innovative vaccine, since it has no precedent among all those developed to face the new coronavirus in the world, according to clarifications to Granma from Dr. Eduardo Vérez Bencomo, general director of the Finlay Institute of Vaccines.