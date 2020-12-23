Cuba reports 142 new cases of COVID, 93 discharges and two deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 22(ACN) Cuba studied for COVID-19, 12,568 samples, resulting in 142 positive ones. The country accumulates 1,356,561 samples carried out and 10,384 positive (0.77%).

At the close of December 21, there are 3, 262 patients in hospital for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 786 suspects, 1,455 in surveillance and 1,021 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 72 were contacts of confirmed cases, 64 with source of infection abroad and 6 without a definite source of infection. There were two deaths, two are in critical and five in severe conditions.

There are 9, 219 patients recovered (88.8%). The 66.1% (94) of the 142 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 6,739 that represents 64.9% of the cases confirmed up to date.