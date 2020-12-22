Cuba reports 115 new cases, 86 discharges, no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 21 (ACN) Cuba studied 14,378 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 115 new positive ones, with which Cuban laboratories have processed 1,343,993 so far, for a total of 10,242 confirmed cases in the country.



There are 3,515 patients in hospital for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 863 suspects, 1,677 in surveillance and 977 confirmed, of which 967 show a stable clinical evolution, three are reported in critical and seven in serious condition, there were 86 discharges and no deaths due to COVID-19.

Among the 115 new cases, 54 were contacts of confirmed cases, 51 with a source of infection abroad, and 10 without a definite source of infection.

Of these, 71.3 percent (82) were asymptomatic, totalling 6,645 cases, representing 64.8 percent of those confirmed and 9,126 patients have recovered (89.1 percent) of those diagnosed so far.