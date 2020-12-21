Cuban doctors depart from Peru after fighting COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 21 (ACN) The Cuban medical brigade that for more than six months fought in Peru against COVID-19 said goodbye on Sunday with a tribute to the Peruvian doctors who were victims of the pandemic, especially three of them graduated in Cuba.



The tribute was held in the front of the Peruvian Medical College, with the participation of the Cuban ambassador, Sergio Gonzalez, the brigade leader, Raudel Vargas; the president of the Association of Graduates in the Island, relatives of the victims and solidarity activists.



Gonzalez highlighted the work carried out by the Cuban doctors, who assisted 115,849 cases and performed 239,720 nursing procedures.



He also said that the Cuban professionals saved 627 lives of patients in intensive care and in critical or serious condition, in different regions of Ancash, Arequipa, Ayacucho and Moquegua.



For his part, the brigade leader, highlighted the sacrifice of more than 250 Peruvian doctors, who gave their lives for the health of their people and among them those who studied the degree in Cuba.



At the same time, the president of the Association of Peruvian Graduates in Cuba, Tania Saavedra, said that their dead comrades, despite their physical departure, are present with their example and sacrifice.



Passers-by from the exclusive neighborhood of Miraflores, where the event took place, attended as observers and at the end they applauded and one of them shouted: "Thank you Cuba".