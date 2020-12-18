Cuba reports 122 new cases of Covid-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 18 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 122 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 9,893 in the country.



Fifty-one of the new positives were contacts of previously confirmed cases, 66 others were infected abroad and the source of infection wasn´t still identified in the remaining five; while 84 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.



842 people remain in hospitals as confirmed cases, 830 of them showing a stable clinical evolution, there are 8 in serious and 4 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 137 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 8,912 discharges (142 yesterday).