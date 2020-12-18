Second Cuban medical brigade departs for Mexico to fight COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 18 (ACN) A second group of Cuban health collaborators, belonging to a brigade of the Henry Reeve International Contingent Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics, left on Thursday for Mexico, to contribute to the confrontation with the COVID-19 in that nation's capital.



The 500 Cuban professionals will continue the work of the more than 800 physicians from the island who have already provided medical care in several Mexican cities, according to the official website of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health.



During 2020 Cuban brigades provided services in Mexico City, Quintana Roo, Veracruz and Tabasco, where they performed more than eight thousand procedures and saved 324 lives during three months of work, refers Cubaminrex.



Last October 29, the Cuban Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, thanked the work of the last medical brigade that fought against the pandemic in Mexico, after their arrival to this capital from the State of Tabasco.



To date, 54 groups of this internationalist contingent have provided services in 39 nations, which have been composed of more than four thousand workers of the Cuban National Health System.