December

Cuba reports 100 new cases of Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 17 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 100 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 9,771 in the country.

Forty-five of the new positives were contacts of previously confirmed cases, 50 others were infected abroad and the source of infection wasn´t still identified in the remaining five; while 77 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.

862 people remain in hospitals as confirmed cases, 851 of them showing a stable clinical evolution, there are 8 in serious and 3 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 137 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 8,770 discharges (112 yesterday).

