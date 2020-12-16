Cuban doctors to assist Honduras after scourge of hurricanes Eta and Iota





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) A Cuban medical brigade from the Henry Reeve Contingent traveled to Honduras today to contribute to the recovery and care of the population after the disasters caused by hurricanes Eta and Iota.



According to the local press, 25 collaborators specialized in disaster situations and serious epidemics will work in the north of the Central American country.

Dr. Carlos Alberto León, representing the members of the brigade, stressed they travel to that region with the love and affection that can be given to sister nations, reported Radio Reloj.

During the farewell ceremony, Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Ana Teresita Gonzalez, said that the workers are going to arrive in a territory with devastating damage due to the floods caused by heavy rains.

Cuba's FM also highlighted the new collaboration between Honduras and Cuba in social networks.

The Henry Reeve contingent was created after the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina in late August 2005 in the United States, when Cuba offered its medical assistance to the northern people.

At that time, President George W. Bush (2001-2009) rejected the offer of help from the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

According to official sources, in 15 years, more than 9,000 health professionals in these Brigades completed some 60 missions on four continents, it is estimated that they treated more than four million people and saved almost 100,000 lives.

Currently, the Henry Reeve Contingent is nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.